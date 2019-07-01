Person taken to hospital after collision closes The Ridge

The Ridge was closed this morning after a collision involving a motorbike.

Crews from the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) went to the collision on The Ridge, St Leonards, shortly after 7am on Monday (July 1).

A spokesman for the service said one patient was assessed and treated before being taken to Conquest Hospital.

The road was reportedly closed between the Conquest Hospital and Grange Road.

The SECAmb spokesman said there was no further information to add.

