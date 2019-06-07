Police name cyclist who died in Combe Valley Way collision

Police have named the cyclist who died in a collision on Combe Valley Way.

Antoney Colley, 53, of Sewell Avenue, Bexhill, was pronounced dead at the scene after a collision with a blue Vauxhall Astra at about 6.20am on May 26.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

A 34-year-old man from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and causing death by driving without due care while unfit through drink/drugs, according to Sussex Police.

He has been released on conditional bail until June 23.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who saw either of the vehicles in the area shortly before the collision, is urged to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Operation Newell.

