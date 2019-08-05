Police name Hastings man who died in Bexhill collision

Police have identified the man who died in a collision on the A259 at Bexhill.

Dryden Mitchell, 44, of Earl Street, Hastings, died on the A259 Barnhorn Road, shortly before midnight on Monday, July 22.

Floral tributes left at the scene of the collision

A police spokesman said the 44-year-old’s car collided with a lamppost and overturned after failing to negotiate a bend.

Mr Mitchell’s car, a silver Vauxhall Corsa, had been travelling east, said a police spokesman, and despite the efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police spokesman said the collision occurred near the Bungalow Café, closing the A259 between the Little Common and Wallsend, Pevensey, roundabouts for several hours while the incident was dealt with. It re-opened at 6.50am on July 23.

Roads policing officer Sergeant Richard Hobbs said: “We would like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding while the circumstances of this single vehicle collision were being investigated.”.

Anyone who saw what happened, who may have dash-cam footage or who noticed the car being driven shortly beforehand is asked to contact Sussex Police.

They can do so online, by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Lulworth.

Mr Mitchell’s inquest was opened last week and adjourned.