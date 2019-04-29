Rye road to close for resurfacing works

A busy road in Rye will be closed to traffic while carriageway resurfacing works are carried out.

Fishmarket Road will be closed to through traffic on Friday, May 24, for one night.

It will be closed between 7.30pm and 6am from the Skinners roundabout to Tower Street/Landgate.

East Sussex Highways said: “Traffic will be diverted via A259 Fishmarket Road, A259 South Undercliff, Wish Street, Ferry Road, B2089 Udimore Road, A28 Northiam Road, A28 Main Road, B2088, A268, A268 Main Street, A268 Rye Road and vice versa.

“The road will be closed to through traffic. This is for your safety and the safety of our workers. If you do need vehicle access then please discuss this with the team on site. We will try to give access where we can but there may be long delays whilst we make the area safe. We will always allow access for emergency vehicles. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

“If it rains, we might be delayed in our works. We will keep you updated with any changes via advance warning signs.

“Please park your vehicle off road or in another location, otherwise your vehicle may be towed away. There will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.

“We apologise if our works cause disruption to your bus service. Please check with the bus company for any alterations to the service during this time.”

East Sussex Highways will also be carrying out kerbing work in Fishmarket Road on Wednesday, May 22.

The road will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place.

