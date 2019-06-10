Rye roads hit by flooding

A road in Rye has been hit by flooding, according to East Sussex Highways.

A highways steward is currently in attendance in Udimore Road, Rye, after reports of flooding following several hours of heavy rain.

Picture supplied by Elaine Stoodley

Highways said the flooding is close to properties 44 and 46 in the road.

A resident in South Undercliff also reported ‘constant flooding’ on Monday afternoon.

Elaine Stoodley said the road flooded this morning and then again in the afternoon, causing residnets to ‘try and dodge the lorries and cars’ just to be able to get out of their homes.

Have you been affected by flooding? Please contact stephen.wynn-davies@jpimedia.co.uk