Serious collision closes A27 in both directions near Drusillas

Police have closed the A27 between Polegate and the Drusillas roundabout following a collision.

The road has been closed in both directions, police said.

Highways England said the road has been closed in both directions between the A2270 (Polegate) and the A26 (Beddingham).

It said this closure is due to a ‘serious road traffic collision’ involving a motorbike.

Police said they expect traffic disruption and asked motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

