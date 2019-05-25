Several seriously injured in Camber collision

Three people were seriously injured in a collision yesterday evening (Friday, May 24).

Police said at around 8pm in Old Lydd Road, Camber a black Porsche Boxter driven by a 36-year-old man was in collision with a white Skoda Yeti driven by a 65-year-old man.

Both drivers sustained serious injuries along with a 21-year-old female passenger in the Porsche.

Police said the air ambulance attended and flew one of the casualties to hospital.

The road was closed for around eight hours while police investigated the collision.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or if anyone saw either vehicle before the collision to contact them quoting Operation Redhall.