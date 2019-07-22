Severe disruption to rail services in and out of Hastings

Train services in and out of Hastings are subject to severe disruption this evening (Monday, July 22).

A fault with the signalling system at Hastings is causing disruption to trains to and from the station, according to a Southern Rail spokesman.

The fault is causing some services to be cancelled and others to be delayed by up to 45 minutes.

The Southern spokesman added: “Trains are currently unable to call at platforms 3 and 4 at Hastings.

“Trains from St Leonards Warrior Square are therefore unable to call at Hastings and continue to Ore. Trains from Hastings towards St Leonards Warrior Square are also unable to run.”

Southern says services between Ashford and Eastbourne are heavily disrupted, with problems expected to continue until 9pm. Southern said some replacement bus services to Ashford and Rye have been requested.