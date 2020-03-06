There will be no trains between Hastings and Robertsbridge this weekend

Rail passengers travelling from Hastings to London this weekend will need to travel on a replacement bus service due to engineering work.

On Saturday (March 7), works between Robertsbridge and Hastings will see the line closed.

As a result, buses will replace trains between those two stations. Passengers travelling up to London then catch a train from Robertsbridge.

On Sunday (March 8), the works will then extend to between Wadhurst and Hastings, closing the line.

Buses will replace trains between those two stations throughout the day. Passengers to London will then need to get a train from Wadhurst.

However, replacement buses will be unable to call at Crowbridge. Customers have been advised to travel via Battle for a connecting mini bus service.