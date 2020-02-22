Trains between Hastings and Rye face delays and cancellations

Trains between Hastings and Rye face disruption this afternoon (Saturday, February 22).

Southern, which runs the services between the two stations, said a fault with the barriers at a level crossing between Hastings and Rye is causing disruption to journeys.

The company said trains may be cancelled or delayed.

Southern added the level crossing at Rye has been damaged by high winds and as a result the barriers remain in the down position until engineers fix the problem.

The firm said train services are currently running at a reduced speed through the area, which will cause delays of up to 30 minutes.

Services will have to be altered and or cancelled to minimise crew and train displacement, Southern said.

Disruption is expected to last until around 4pm.