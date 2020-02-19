Trains to and from Hastings disrupted after lorry is driven through level crossing

A road has been closed and trains are disrupted after a lorry damaged the level crossing barrier at Mountfield.

Network Rail Kent and Sussex said the barriers on the A2100 have been bent across the railway.

A spokesman added: “We’ve blocked the line until it can be made safe but traffic and @Se_Railway trains to/from Hastings will be disrupted. More as we get it.”

Rother Police said the damage caused by the lorry meant the level crossing was not working.

They advised motorists to be patient and to use another route if they can.

Southeastern said: “Because of a road vehicle colliding with level crossing barriers, trains cannot run between #Battle and Robertsbridge. Services may be delayed, revised or cancelled.

The level crossing at Battle has been damaged. Picture: Rother Police

“Network Rail response staff are arriving on site to assess the damage to the crossing near #Battle

“Extra Network Rail staff and the police are all on site at the level crossing problem at #Battle now. They’re working to make the barriers safe. Once that’s done, trains will be able to move through the area at a reduced speed.”