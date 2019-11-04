Trespasser ‘boards train’ after causing disruption to Hastings and Ore rail services

A trespasser has caused disruption on the railway lines between Hastings and Ore this afternoon (Monday, November 4).

Southeastern said train services between the two stations were subject to delays, alterations or cancellations owing to a trespasser on the lines in the Ore area.

The power to the track was turned off for safety reasons but has since been restored as the trespasser ‘boarded a train’, according to Southeastern’s Twitter account.

The disruption was likely to continue until 4pm, the rail firm said.

For more information, including how to claim compensation if your journey was delayed, visit https://www.southeasternrailway.co.uk/travel-information/live-travel-information/}.