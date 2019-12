Two people were injured in a collision just outside of Rye.

The ambulance service said it was called to the two-car collision on the A268 outside Rye, at 1.20pm on Sunday (December 8).

Ambulance service

On arrival, paramedics said one of the patients was suffering from neck pain.

Both patients were assessed at the scene before being taken to hospital, a spokesman for the ambulance service confirmed.

An eyewitness said one of the cars ended up on its side following the collision.