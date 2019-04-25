Warning to drivers after reports of goats on road in Battle

Motorists are being advised to drive with care following reports on goats on the road in Battle.

The animals have been reported on the A269 Standard Hill between A271 Boreham Hill and Coombe Lane.

Traffic is reported to be coping well – but drivers are being urged to approach with care.

SEE MORE: Thefts reported in Hastings and Rother

Man ‘struck on the head’ and robbed in Hastings street

Thousands of people across East Sussex take heroin and crack cocaine, ‘alarming’ new figures reveal

Small village shop puts Hastings and Bexhill to shame over Mozambique cyclone appeal