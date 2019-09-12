Woman taken to hospital as ‘priority’ as air ambulance lands in Hastings following collision

A woman has been taken to hospital as a ‘priority’ following a collision near Alexandra Park, in Hastings.

At 11.50am, the ambulance service was called to a collision involving two cars in Lower Park Road, Hastings.

Picture: Wendy Pope SUS-191209-134432001

The fire service was also called to the scene. Firefighters from The Ridge and Hastings attended and carried out a roof removal after persons were reported as trapped in a vehicle.

One casualty was removed from the vehicle, according to the fire service, and handed over in to the car of the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).

A spokesman for SECAmb said two patients were reported to be at the scene.

A woman was treated before being taken by road to Conquest Hospital as a ‘priority’. The spokesman said he could not confirm the details of the injuries at this time.

The air ambulance was also called to the scene and landed in Alexandra Park.

A police spokesman said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision in Lower Park Road, Hastings, at 11.53am on Thursday 12 September.

“Emergency services including the air ambulance attended, and a woman was cut free from her vehicle by the fire service. She was taken to Conquest Hospital for treatment.

“Anyone who saw what happened is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 483 of 12/09.”