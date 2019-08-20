Traffic fears over Battle care home plan

Developers have put forward plans to build a 70-bed care home near Battle.

In an application submitted to Rother District Council, developers Perseus Land & Developments Ltd are seeking planning permission to build a 70-bedroom residential care home in North Trade Road, Battle.

The plans for the home – for elderly care – would see the demolition of existing buildings on the site and include associated amenity facilities, car parking and external landscaping, including private residents’ gardens.

In a design and access statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developer said: “The indicative design of the scheme has been developed in light of the need for further local care and to produce a traditionally designed proposal which adds to the local character and vernacular of nearby developments.

“The proposals have been designed sympathetically with the use of differing, high quality, external materials and varied ridge and eaves heights to break down the overall massing of the building.

“The scheme will bring with it a number of material benefits not least, the provision of elderly accommodation for which there is an identified local need, which will provide a mixed community of residents and provide an opportunity for local residents to remain living in the area should their care needs increase.”

The proposed site is adjacent to Claverham Community College and is currently occupied by two detached residential dwellings.

The site would also have a single access point on to North Trade Road, the application says.

While not opposed by Battle Town Council, the application has already seen some objections raised by local residents.

The objections focus on concerns over traffic and access on to North Trade Road, arguing the care home would add to congestion on the busy road.

For further details see application reference RR/2019/1597/P on the Rother District Council website.