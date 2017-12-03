Traffic in Rye after oil spill

Traffic is starting to build in Rye after an oil spill.

Police were called at 9.43am today to a report of an oil spill in Chitcombe Road.

The incident has now been passed over to East Sussex County Council highways.

The road is affected between the White Hart Pub and the Rainbow Trout Pub.

Light traffic is reportedly building in the area.

Police have not had reports of any collisions as a result of the spillage.