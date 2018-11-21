Traffic: Wednesday Sussex round-up

Here's what you need to know if you're driving in Sussex this morning...
Lewes
A two-vehicle collision is being reported with queuing traffic for two miles outside Lewes this morning.
According to a travel source, one lane is closed following the collision on the A27 westbound from the A26 (Southerham Roundabout) to A275 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout)
Worthing
Slow traffic along the A27 but especially towards North Lancing
Traffic is also queuing along the A24 between Findon and Washington
Chichester
Queuing traffic on Bognor Road up to the the bypass
Both lanes on the bypass up to towards West Hampnett traffic is slow
Eastbourne
Queuing traffic from Foulride Green to Polegate
Slow traffic along the Polegate bypass
Hastings
Slow traffic from the A2090 from Hollington to Baldslow
Trainlines are closed between Barnham and Horsham due to ice on the line.
