A21 closed after two-car collision

The A21 has been closed following a collision between two cars, according to reports.

Reports said the two cars collided ‘head on’ between the A2100 London Road and Johns Cross Road.

Police and paramedics have reportedly been called to the scene.

The air ambulance has also been seen landing nearby.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the scene at 4.08pm to reports of a two car collision.

They sent two fire engines and an officer to the scene but, on arrival, said it became clear no one was trapped.

They left the scene at 4.20pm, a spokesman added.

