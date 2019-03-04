A21 collision: driver charged after failing to provide roadside breath test

A driver has been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis after a collision on the A21, according to police.

Emergency services were called to the A21 at Kent Street on Sunday evening (March 3).

Police

Police said they were responding to reports of a collision between a blue Peugeot 206 and a silver Ford Focus just after 10pm.

The driver of the Focus sustained a minor seatbelt injury and was treated by paramedics at the scene, police added.

A police spokesman said: “The driver of the Peugeot, Martin Chidgey, 35, a catering manager, of Bodiam, Robertsbridge, was arrested at the scene and later charged.

“He will appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on March 27.”

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said crews were sent to the scene, close to Knowle Lodge, at 10.15pm.

He said a car and an ambulance were sent to the scene where a male had suffered injuries to his head.

The patient was treated at the scene, according to the spokesman, before being taken to Conquest Hospital.

Fire crews from The Ridge and Hastings were also called to attend at 10.16pm.

A spokesman said no persons were trapped in their vehicles and firefighters made the road safe.

They left the scene at 10.53pm.

