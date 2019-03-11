A21 collision: Three taken to hospital after ‘head on’ collision

Three people were taken to hospital after a ‘head on’ collision on the A21, the ambulance service has confirmed.

Traffic reports said the two cars collided ‘head on’ between the A2100 London Road and Johns Cross Road.

An air ambulance landed at the scene. Picture: Hannah Frost-Harrison

Police and paramedics were called to the scene just after 3.35pm.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “I can confirm the air ambulance service joined us at the scene following reports of an RTC (road traffic collision).

“Three patients were assessed and treated before being taken to Conquest Hospital in Hastings.”

A police spokesman described the injuries as ‘minor’.

The air ambulance also landed nearby.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene at 4.08pm.

It sent two fire engines and an officer to the scene but no one was trapped and they left the scene at 4.20pm, a spokesman added.

A police spokesman said the northbound carriageway of the A21 reopened less than an hour after the collision.

The southbound carriageway reopened later Friday evening once the council cleared the road surface, according to police.

