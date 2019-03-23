A21 partially blocked in Hastings after collision

The A21 has been partially blocked this afternoon following a collision, according to traffic reports.

Traffic reports say the collision happened on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, next to the Mr Pizza restaurant.

The road has been partially blocked both ways at Duke Street, according to reports.

There are reports of ‘very slow traffic’ as a result.

