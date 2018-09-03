A21 towards Hastings partially blocked after collision

The A21 has been partially blocked after a road traffic collision, according to traffic reports.

The collision – first reported at 3.32pm – happened on the A21 Kent Street southbound at Moat Lane, near to Claremont School.

Traffic reports say the congestion is back up to Sedlescombe and traffic travelling towards Hastings has been affected.

Stagecoach SouthEast took to Twitter to say: “Due to an RTC on the A21 there are severe traffic delays on the Ridge, Seddlescombe Road North, Harrow Lane and St Helens Road.

“(The) 100 and 26 services are diverting via Little Ridge Avenue until further notice.”

There are also added queues due to the earlier collision between a car and a telegraph pole on the A2100.

The A2100 collision has left 66 properties in Battle without electricity supplies.

Rother Police said the A21 at Claremont School will reopen ‘shortly’.

In a tweet, police said: “The A2100 also remains closed. Thank you for your continued patience.”

