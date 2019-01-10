A271 partially blocked at Battle by collision involving motorcycle

The A271 has been partially blocked at Battle, according to traffic reports.

Traffic reports say collision between a car and a motorcycle happened on the A271 North Trade Road.

The road is blocked both ways at B2096, reports say.

The collision was first reported at 5.08pm and traffic is coping well, reports suggest.

Police remain on scene.

