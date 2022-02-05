Accident blocks A259 between Bexhill and Pevensey
Part of the A259 is currently blocked following an accident this morning (Saturday, February 5).
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 12:33 pm
The incident, which was first reported at around 11.20am, happened on the road between Bexhill and Pevensey.
The AA said on its traffic news site: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to serious accident, a van and a cyclist involved on A259 both ways from A27 (Pevensey Roundabout) to Ninfield turn off. Affecting traffic between Pevensey and Bexhill.”
More as we get it.