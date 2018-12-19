Battle MP joins protest in Hurst Green calling for A21 road safety

Parents and residents in Hurst Green held a demonstration on Friday (December 14) outside the village’s primary school calling for urgent road safety action.

Battle MP, Huw Merriman, joined in the protest before meeting with staff and pupils at the school.

Parents and pupils joined in the demo SUS-181219-134413001

By 8.30am parents, pupils, residents and councillors had turned out in force with placards and banners noisily calling for action to improve road safety on the A21.

Parents spoke to Mr Merriman to demand action from Highways England to protect their children who have to walk along the busy road each morning and afternoon. Many drivers honked their horns to show their support.

Mr Merriman said: “The number of people who turned out for Friday’s demonstration shows the sheer frustration in the village that more is not being done to protect families and children who attend this school on the A21. Time and again, the variable speed signs have broken and taken months to be repaired, the road markings are worn and there is little or no enforcement of speeding in the village.

“I have written in the strongest terms to the Roads Minister and Highways England to ask them to prioritise this community.

“The only real long-term solution for Hurst Green, and the remaining communities, including Whatlington, directly located on the A21, is a by-pass.”

The MP went into the school and received letters from pupils who asked him to do something about the constant speeding outside their school.

A Highways England spokesman said: “We are looking to urgently reinstate the signs that lower the speed limit to 20mph during school run, and expect to have this work complete before the next school term. We are also investigating whether we could install roundabouts at Coopers Corner and the junction with the A265, which will help to calm traffic on approach to the school.”