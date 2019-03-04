Bexhill crash car left on pavement for five hours

A damaged car was left unattended on a pavement in Bexhill for five hours following a collision with another vehicle.

According to neighbours, the collision happened at approximately 10.40am on Monday (March 4) in Buckhurst Road, Bexhill.

One car remains in Buckhurst Road. Picture: Dave Stanbury

A Sussex Police spokesman said the car was involved in a collision with a parked car.

Shortly after 4pm, a resident who lives close to the collision said the driver of the silver vehicle returned and arranged the recovery of his car.

Another neighbour said the car was left across the pavement as pupils left the nearby Amberley Nursery and Forest School around 3pm.

A police spokesman said there was no further information to add.

