Bexhill, Rye and Battle car parks offer lower daily charges

Gibbet Marsh, Rye. Picture: Rother District Council SUS-211208-101339001

Bexhill’s Wainwright Road car park, the Gibbet Marsh car park in Rye and the Lower Market car park in Battle now offer parking from £2 per day, giving residents and visitors all-day parking options.

The daily parking charge at Wainwright Road and Gibbet Marsh car parks has been reduced from £5 to £2 per day. People can park at Lower Market car park for £3 per day, slightly more than at the Bexhill and Rye car parks due to its closer proximity to Battle town centre, Rother District Council said.

Wainwright Road car park has also recently been refurbished with new traffic signs and lighting. The pedestrian walking route to Bexhill town centre has been rerouted along Reginald Road providing much easier access to the car park.

Lower Market, Battle. Picture: Rother District Council SUS-211208-101400001

Councillor Christine Bayliss, portfolio holder for Economic Development and Regeneration at Rother District Council, said: “Changing these three car parks to long stay facilities will help support our local businesses by providing much needed, affordable all-day parking for those working in or visiting Bexhill, Battle and Rye.

“The car parks offer a stress free and safe option for those driving to work or planning a longer visit, and I would encourage people to use them.”

Nominated parking permits, which allow the holder to park in a named car park for 12 months, are available for all three long stay car parks making parking easier. Individuals and businesses can order and pay for permits by debit or credit card, or alternatively payment can be made by direct debit with the cost spread over six instalments.