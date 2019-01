Car crashes into Jempson’s Café in Bexhill

A car has crashed into the front of Jempson’s Café in Bexhill.

The car reportedly hit the shop front in Western Road shortly before 3.30pm.

A picture shows a car which appears to have reversed into the building and smashed the front window.

Sussex Police said there are no reported injuries.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were at the scene tending to one patient but had no further information at this stage.

Traffic reports say Western Road is partially blocked between Sackville Road and Devonshire Road.

There is heavy traffic in the area.

More to follow.