Condition of East Sussex roads revealed after inspections

The condition of major roads in East Sussex is improving, according to the Department of Transport.

Just four per cent of East Sussex’s 216 miles of council-run A roads were judged to be in need of maintenance, only 8.7 miles.

Across Britain, 717 miles of council-run A roads were deemed in need of maintenance

| See how the roads in West Sussex and Brighton and Hove compare, or read more news – Driving test pass rates revealed for test centres across Sussex and Bus passengers took 1.17 million fewer journeys in East Sussex last year |

Road inspections were carried out in the 12 months to March 2018.

The examinations, done by scanner machines and human inspection, identify sections of road worn by use or affected by ruts, bumps or potholes. It is not clear from the figures how badly damaged the roads are.

In the previous 12 months, five per cent of A roads, or 10.8 miles, required maintenance.

The data also shows that seven per cent of the B and C roads were in need of work.

Unclassified roads, small lanes used for local traffic, also required repairs, with 14 per cent in need of maintenance.

In total, there are 1,842 miles of minor roads in East Sussex.

The area in the South East with the worst A roads is Brighton and Hove.

The highway inspections use a classification called the Road Condition Indicator, which categorises a road as green, amber or red, based on ruts and bumps.

If a part of a route is branded red it should be checked more regularly as it is likely to require maintenance.

Across Britain, 717 miles of council-run A roads were deemed in need of maintenance.

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “These figures will come as little surprise to both drivers and those on two wheels who continue to have to put up with using sub-standard roads.

“We believe Britain’s pothole problem has been caused by years of under investment, especially when it comes to local roads – with councils having to make some tough decisions about where to prioritise spending.

“It’s a sad reality that investment hasn’t been sufficient to guarantee the quality of these roads.”

The figures also show that road conditions are better than they were five years ago, when eight per cent of East Sussex’s A roads were likely to be in need of repairs.

The condition of unclassified roads has improved, as from April 2012 to March 2013 19 per cent of minor roads required repairs.

These statistics only refer to East Sussex’s local authority run roads.

The majority of roads in the area are the responsibility of the county council while Highways England is in charge of the maintenance for motorways and some major A roads.

• Report by Ralph Blackburn, data reporter