Driver seriously injured in Burwash collision

A driver suffered serious injuries following a collision in Burwash today (Thursday, January 3).

Police said at 10.55am a white Renault dropside truck collided with two parked vehicles in Burwash High Street.

The truck driver, a 77-year-old man from Maidstone, who was the sole occupant, was taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital with what is currently assessed as a life-threatening injury.

Both cars were unattended at the time and nobody else was injured.

Sergeant Huw Watts, of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit at Polegate, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the incident, and in particular anyone with dashcam footage.

“If you can help please contact us online or call 101, quoting Operation Northlane.”