Fallen trees close train services between Hastings, Battle and Tunbridge Wells

Train services between Hastings and London Charing Cross are facing disruption and cancellations due to fallen trees on the tracks this afternoon (Sunday, March 10).

Southeastern, which runs the services via Battle and Tunbridge Wells, has announced via Twitter that several trees have fallen in the Crowhurst and Battle areas, meaning that the line between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells will have to be closed for up to an hour.

Teams are currently removing the trees before trains can continue to run.

The trees were brought down due to today’s strong winds.