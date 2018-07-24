Family pays tribute to ‘one of the boys’ dad who died in A28 crash

A man who died in a two-vehicle collision between Westfield and Brede has been formally identified by police.

A white Mercedes Vito van and a black Nissan Qashqai were both travelling north on the A28 Brede Hill when the collision occurred about 7am on Thursday, July 19, police said.

The Mercedes driver, who died at the scene, has been identified as Marc Barry, 39, from Westfield.

His family paid tribute in a statement: “Marc grew up in Hastings and lived in the area his whole life, where he has many friends and family. He was a very sociable guy, a typical bloke who was ‘one of the boys’.

“He was a painter and decorator by trade, however, he loved his designer clothes and always dressed smart – except when he was at work of course.

“Marc leaves behind his mother, father, three brothers, two sisters and two sons, all of whom will miss him terribly.

“We’d like to thank everyone, especially the paramedics, who tried to help Marc during his final moments.”

Police are still appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has any dash cam or CCTV in the area, to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Barbican.