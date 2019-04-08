Four taken to hospital after ‘serious collision’ on A21

A four-car collision on the A21 at Flimwell left four people requiring hospital treatment, according to the ambulance service.

The northbound carriageway of London Road was closed at 4pm on Sunday for several hours while Kent Police investigated the collision.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said crews were called to the scene at approximately 5pm.

The spokesman added: “Ambulance crews attended the scene and four patients were assessed and treated before being taken to Tunbridge Wells Hospital.

“One patient was suffering from back pain.

“There were no reports of life-threatening injuries.”

