Fuel in Sussex: Here’s how you can find out where to get petrol this weekend

Fuel crisis across the UK

Almost 200 servicemen and woman from the armed forces will start delivering petrol to garages across the UK from Monday, the government says.

Getting the armed forces involved will provide a temporary support by getting deliveries out to stations and therefore reducing queues.

Ministers also announced that up to 300 overseas fuel tanker drivers will be able to work in the UK immediately until the end of March, the BBC reported.

Drivers across Sussex are updating each other on Facebook as they look to fill up their cars and find out which stations have fuel.