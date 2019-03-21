Hastings to Charing Cross line to close again

No trains between Hastings, Battle and Tunbridge Wells will be running this Saturday (March 23).

Southeastern said the route is being closed due to engineering works.

As a result, buses will replace trains between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings.

Southeastern said because of limited road access, a minibus service will also run between Battle and Crowhurst.

The line was recently closed for several days due to landslips at Wadhurst.

