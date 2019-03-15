Hastings to Tunbridge Wells rail landslide delays continue until Monday

The train line between Robertsbridge and Tunbridge Wells will remain closed until Monday at the earliest, Network Rail has confirmed.

The line has been closed in both directions since a tree fell onto the railway line near Wadhurst, causing a landslip, on Wednesday afternoon (March 13).

Network Rail South East said in a tweet on Friday morning (March 15) that is had 60 tonnes of earth to remove before services can be restored.

It added: “We have a 105-tonne excavator with a 30 metre reach to help and hope to have the line reopen by Monday at the earliest.”

On Thursday, a spokesman for Southeastern advised passengers to find alternative routes or postpone journeys as the line would be closed for several days.

Southeastern said the following arrangements are in place for today (Friday, March 15):

The line between Robertsbridge and Tunbridge Wells is closed in both directions.

A ‘shuttle’ train service is running between Robertsbridge and Hastings calling at all stations departing from Hastings at 25 and 55 past the hour, and departing from Robertsbridge at 15 and 45 minutes past the hour.

First train departs from Hastings to Robertsbridge at 5.25am and the last one at 10.55pm.

First train departs from Robertsbridge to Hastings at 6.15am and the last one at 12.45am (Saturday, March 16).

