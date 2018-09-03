Main road closed after car collides with telegraph pole on approach to Hastings

A road on the approach to Hastings was closed after a car collided with a telegraph pole, says Sussex Police.

The A2100 was closed from Powdermill Lane, Battle, to Beauport roundabout, in Hastings, after the collision at 12.25pm today (Monday September 3).

Police said there were no injuries and no other vehicles involved.

A police spokesman added: “EDF currently have control of the scene; police no longer in attendance.”

Traffic reports said the road was closed in both directions and affecting traffic between Battle and Hastings.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said one ambulance crew attended the scene but no one required hospital treatment.