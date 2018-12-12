Man arrested in Bexhill on suspicion of drink driving

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Bexhill on suspicion of drink driving, according to a spokesman for Sussex Police.

The spokesman said the man, who was driving a Peugoet, was stopped in Park Road, Bexhill, at 3.50pm, on Wednesday (December 5).

He was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and has since been released under investigation, police said.

Roads policing officers have arrested a total of 72 people on suspicion of drink or drug driving across the county since the Christmas crackdown started on December 1, 2018.

