Man dies after being hit by train in St Leonards

Officers are making enquiries to establish how a man who was hit by a train came to be on the railway tracks.

Shortly before 8pm on Saturday evening (September 15), British Transport Police officers were called to St Leonards Warrior Square station following a report of a person being struck by a train.

Police and paramedics attended but a man was pronounced dead at the scene, a BTP spokesman confirmed.

The spokesman added: “His family have been informed.

“Officers are continuing to make enquiries to establish how the man came to be on the tracks. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Services between Hastings and Bexhill were suspended after the line became blocked just after 8pm.

Southern Rail said a person had been hit by a train and emergency services had shut the line to carry out investigations.

Replacement bus services were put on between Hastings and Ashford International while the line remained closed.

Read more:

Person hit by train between Hastings and Bexhill