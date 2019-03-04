Man taken to hospital after A21 collision

A man was taken to hospital with cuts to his head following a collision on the A21.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said crews were sent to the A21 Kent Street, close to Knowle Lodge, at 10.15pm on Sunday (March 3).

Police accident

He said a car and an ambulance were sent to the scene where a male had suffered injuries to his head.

The patient was treated at the scene, according to the spokesman, before being taken to Conquest Hospital.

Fire crews from The Ridge and Hastings were called to the scene at 10.16pm.

A spokesman said no persons were trapped in their vehicles and firefighters made the road safe.

They left the scene at 10.53pm.

Police were also called to the scene.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

