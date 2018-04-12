‘More than a thousand’ support pedestrian crossing in Battle

More than a thousand Battle residents have signed a petition calling for a pedestrian crossing point to be implemented near to Tesco Express in Battle Hill, according to the councillor behind it.

Battle District councillor Kathryn Field launched the petition alongside her colleague Kevin Dixon in a bid to help ‘provide safer access’ for pedestrians walking around the town.

The petition was started after a 12-year-old boy was injured in a collision on the A2100 Battle Hill, in March, and a cyclist died following a collision on the same road, in August 2016.

Mrs Field said: “We had already started work on this and have obtained informal confirmation from Highways that installation of a crossing is technically possible. As ever though it comes down to spending priorities.”

Over the next few weeks Mrs Field and a team of volunteers will be knocking on doors in the immediate area and delivering petition leaflets elsewhere.

The petition has also been placed into a number of the commercial premises around the town and received backing from schools in the area.

Mrs Field added: “Thanks to the enthusiastic support of the principal, there has been a massive response at Claverham (Community College) in support of their injured fellow pupil.

“We are investigating a number of funding sources and if necessary may look into crowdfunding if this will help East Sussex to take action. We are not prepared to just sit back and wait for more of our residents to be injured just to push this up the county’s spending priorities.”

Mrs Field hopes to obtain around 2,000 signatures before she formally presents the petition to East Sussex County Council on May 16.

She added: “We believe the sad death of a local cyclist (at Battle Hill) in 2016 could well have been averted if a crossing had been in place, and this latest accident, which could so easily have had an equally tragic outcome, emphasises the need for action before more accidents occur.

“We fully support the ’20 is Plenty’ campaign and believe a combination of the lower speed limit and a crossing would be the optimum outcome if this can be achieved.”

A separate petition, launched by resident Victoria Wilken, calling for a 20mph speed limit in the town has received 500 signatures.