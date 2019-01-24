Person hit by train near Hastings

A person has been hit by a train near Hastings, British Transport Police confirmed.

BTP said shortly before 12.30pm today (January 24) British Transport Police were called to the track close to St Leonards Warrior Square station following reports that a person had been hit by a train.

Rail services are to be disrupted until 3pm while emergency services deal with an incident in the Hastings area

Officers were sent to the scene, alongside colleagues from Sussex Police and the ambulance service, and treated a person at the scene, BTP added.

Train services running through Hastings, Bexhill, Eastbourne, Battle and Ashford International stations may be cancelled or delayed until 3pm, National Rail added.

On Twitter, National Rail said lines have reopened between Hastings and Eastbourne/Battle but services running through these stations may still be cancelled or delayed until 3pm.

According to Southeastern, Network Rail requested power to the lines to be switched off while the emergency services dealt with the incident in the Hastings area.

This is also affected Southern Rail services between Bexhill and Ore.

For those travelling on Southeastern, buses have been ordered to run between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells.

National Rail will provide more information on when they expect the buses to be in service as soon as possible.

Southern added: “Due to emergency services dealing with an incident between Bexhill and Ashford International. All lines between these stations are blocked.”

Southern said buses have been ordered to run between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells, and are due at Tunbridge Wells and Hastings at around 1.15pm.

Brighton and Hove Buses will be operating on bus route 12 for Brighton, Newhaven, Seaford, Eastbourne; bus route 14, 14A, 14B for Brighton, Newhaven; bus route 23 for Brighton, Lewes, Falmer; bus routes 24, 28, 29, 29B 50 for Brighton, Lewes.

There is mutual ticket acceptance between Thameslink and Southern, London Underground via any reasonable route, and Southeastern between Ashford International and London.

See more:

This is why the air ambulance was called to Hastings

Radio 1 listener claims Battle of Hastings never happened

Hollywood stars in Sussex filming for new series of The Crown