Picture shows aftermath of ‘terrifying’ collision involving St Leonards chauffeur

This picture shows the devastating aftermath of a road traffic collision which left a man from St Leonards ‘extremely terrified and shaken up’.

Liam Smith, 27, was travelling south along the A21 at Flimwell when he got caught up in the three-vehicle collision.

The chauffeur – who suffered back and neck injuries – had been transporting a teenage student to a Battle school when the collision happened at 6pm on Sunday (June 3). She suffered two broken ribs and was taken to hospital.

Mr Smith said he struggled to remember the full details of the collision but said a car – identified by Kent Police as a grey Suzuki Swift – was travelling approximately 100 yards in front of him, also heading southbound.

Another car – a Mitsubishi Colt, shown on the right hand side of the picture – was heading northbound. The Mitsubishi and the Suzuki collided, according to Mr Smith, before then colliding with his silver Mercedes, shown on the left hand side of the picture.

He added: “I continued round a slight bend in the road and the accident had just happened in front of me.

“I have no real memory of the rest of the incident but I just remember being out of my car.

“The girl in the back of my car was gasping for breath before she was taken to hospital and told she had broken two ribs.”

Kent Police said a man, the driver of the Mitsubishi Colt, sustained serious injuries and was flown by air ambulance to a London hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle also reported injuries and was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Mr Smith said he has been signed off work this week and expected it to be ‘quite some time’ before he was back at work.

He added: “The whole thing was extremely terrifying and shocking. It is not what you expect when you drive on this road all day everyday.

“It is just so hard to explain but the car just came out of nowhere.

“I have driven along this road for years without any problems but now it is all I will think about at this section of the road.”

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who might have dashcam footage which could assist officers was also urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting HW/SM/077/18.