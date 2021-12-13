Police close part of Cambridge Road, Hastings, after car collision

The incident happened on Cambridge Road, near the junction with Holmesdale Gardens, at around 5pm. There were several police cars there, and an ambulance.

A police officer diverted traffic heading down Cambridge Road into Holmesdale Gardens. A recovery truck towed away a green hatchback car from the scene. The road was later reopened.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police has been contacted for more information.

Police at scene of incident in Cambridge Road, Hastings