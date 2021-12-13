Police close part of Cambridge Road, Hastings, after car collision
Officers closed off part of a road in Hastings town centre yesterday evening (Sunday, December 12) after a car collision.
Monday, 13th December 2021, 5:23 pm
The incident happened on Cambridge Road, near the junction with Holmesdale Gardens, at around 5pm. There were several police cars there, and an ambulance.
A police officer diverted traffic heading down Cambridge Road into Holmesdale Gardens. A recovery truck towed away a green hatchback car from the scene. The road was later reopened.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police has been contacted for more information.
