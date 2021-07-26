Police close the A2100 due to fallen tree
A fallen tree has caused the A2100 to be closed in both directions.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 4:16 pm
Police said the road will remain shut while the tree is cleared from the road.
Officers have been joined at the scene by East Sussex Highways.
Police said the road would be reopen soon.
A spokesman for the police said: “Local officers have temporarily closed the A2100 whilst a fallen tree is being cleared from the road.
“Highways are in attendance and we hope to reopen the road soon.”