Rescue services save stranded casualty with broken leg

Rescue services combined forces on Sunday afternoon when called to an injured casualty with a suspected broken leg.

Reports had been received of a patient with a suspected broken leg being stranded on the inaccessible beach at Mare Bay in Fairlight, three miles from Hastings.

South East Coat Ambulance had been called to the scene, along with their Hazardous Area Response Team, and the Hastings and Bexhill Coastguard. After reaching the casualty it became clear that the best option for evacuation would be by sea and therefore the RNLI at Hastings were called to assist.

The inshore lifeboat with her volunteer crew was launched and was quickly on scene, where the patient was secured in a stretcher and then brought safely back to the Lifeboat Station in Hastings to an awaiting ambulance.

Lifeboat Operations Manager at Hastings, Peter Adams, said: “This rescue of a potentially seriously injured casualty was an excellent example of multi-agency co-operation between the RNLI, the coastguards and the ambulance service. It is the sort of scenario that out volunteer crews train for every week. I am glad in this instance that the training has paid off, and that we were able to quickly and safely evacuate the casualty to hospital.”