Emergency services are on the scene of a 'serious accident' outside Hastings Fire Station this evening (Friday), Sussex Police has confirmed.

The collision has reportedly caused the closure of the A21 Bohemia Road both ways at Church Road, leading to very slow moving traffic.

Accident

Sussex Police confirmed officers are on the scene of the ongoing incident with paramedics, who a police spokesman said are 'assessing injuries'.

This story will be updated with more information when we have it.