A road in Ninfield has reopened after a collision involving three cars, according to traffic reports.

Compass Lane, in Ninfield, north of Bexhill, was blocked both ways between Coombe Lane and Compass Lane, reports said.

Police were reportedly on scene assisting in the recovery of the cars.

The road has now reopened.

