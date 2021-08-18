Stagecoach apologises and explains why Hastings bus services are cancelled

Stagecoach South East says some Hastings buses are being cancelled due to a driver shortage

Many routes have been cancelled, leaving some residents unable to get to work.

Readers have aired their frustration on our Facebook page.

Sandra Yates said: “Never used to be too bad. Really awful at the moment, especially the 6am bus which I need for work.”

María Román Pérez said: “Some people depend on buses to get to and from work. Besides, the prices are ridiculous for the service they provide. At least once a week the bus I’m waiting for doesn’t show.”

Denise Rawls said: “Public transport, or any other public service, shouldn’t be owned by private investors unless there are strict codes on decent pay and fair terms and conditions.

“This story will be repeated across the country because we run so little of our public transport in this country. And it won’t change because people keep voting for governments who favour the shareholders and who won’t legislate fair working conditions for the society who pay the taxes to fund everything.”

A spokesman for Stagecoach said: “We are continuing to run the majority of services in the area, but we are unable to operate some bus journeys on a day-to-day basis.

“The combined impact of Covid-19 and Brexit has resulted in organisations in different sectors facing recruitment challenges in some areas.

“Brexit is part of the issue here due to its impact on the workforce demographic and sector-based vacancies, but in combination with the rebounding economy and competitive jobs market, it has created an incredibly tough environment for retaining and recruiting when there are record numbers of unfilled jobs in the economy.

“We are sorry for the impact this wider issue in the economy is having on our customers. We’re doing all we can to keep services running while we recruit more people.

“Where we do have to cancel a bus, we are providing live updates to our customers through our website, app and Twitter feed @StagecoachSE.”

Today the following bus services were cancelled:

* 22C 05:45 Tesco - Ore Kings Head

* 22 06:23 Ore Kings Head- Harley Shute

* 22 07:05 Harley Shute- Ore Kings Head

* 22A 08:01 Ore Kings Head- Tesco

* 22A Tesco - Silverhill

* 99 07:00 Silverhill to Eastbourne via Bexhill at 07:34

* 99 08:43 Eastbourne to Silverhill via Bexhill at 09:28

* 99 08:54 Little Common to Silverhill via Bexhill at 09:08

* 2 10:30 Northiam to Hastings

* 2 11:35 Hastings to Northiam

* 2 12:30 Northiam to Hastings

* 2 13:20 Hastings to Northiam

* 26A 08:16 Silverhill - Conquest

* 26A 09:00 Conquest - Conquest

* 26A 10:00 Conquest - Conquest

* 26A 11:00 Conquest - Conquest